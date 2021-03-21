(Video) Harvey Elliott bags late free-kick assist to earn point for Blackburn Rovers

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott, who is currently on loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers, is smashing it this season.

Now with five goals and ten assists to his name, the winger has the highest number of goal contributions for a teenager in England’s top four leagues.

Elliott’s most recent, a close-range free-kick to set-up Sam Gallagher for a in the 77th minute equaliser against Norwich City, shows great technique.

The youngster stood over the dead ball like he owned it and then whipped in an accurate cross for his team-mate to head home.

Take a look at the video below – via FA Productions / Championship.