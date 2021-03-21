(Video) Koumetio nutmegs Mane in Liverpool training and apologises

Young Liverpool defender Billy Kouemtio was one of several starlets to take part in senior training at Kirkby this week, and the Frenchman certainly turned heads.

The 18-year-old already made a good impression in pre-season, so he’s become a household name for many Reds supporters.

In a Liverpool training session over the weekend, Koumetio was taking part in a rondo drill with some of the team’s biggest stars.

The teenager ended up nutmegging Sadio Mane and jovially apologised for doing so – to which Andy Robertson told him to never apologise!

It’s all in good fun, of course, with the Liverpool squad a tightly nit group.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 3:25.

Inside Training from LiverpoolFC

