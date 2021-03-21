(Video) LFC-linked Edouard combines with Celtic team-mate to score brilliant goal in Old Firm

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard by transfer expert Ian McGarry – via The Transfer Window Podcast.

The Frenchman showed a little bit of what’s supposedly attracted the Reds’ interest in this weekend’s Old Firm, combining with team-mate Mohamed Elyounoussi to score a brilliant goal.

Celtic built up a quick counter-attack and Edouard whipped in a sharp cross, which was fired into the net by the head of the Norway international.

It was a good finish by Elyounoussi under pressure, but the opportunity was carved out by Edouard.

#CelticFC are in front! 🍀 Edouard and Elyounoussi combine brilliantly to give Celtic the lead at Parkhead!pic.twitter.com/yzmYJW6QIH — Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 21, 2021