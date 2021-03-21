(Video) New LFC signing Kaide Gordon aids Ben Woodburn hat-trick with neat assist

Ben Woodburn enjoyed a particularly prolific outing in Liverpool’s internal XI v XI, with highly-rated youngster Kaide Gordon supplying the Welshman to complete his hat-trick.

The Derby Academy graduate found the net with a well-taken finish to further bolster the scoreline, as the red team dominated the proceedings.

The 16-year-old is thought to have an extremely bright future ahead of him, having been previously described as the “best 16-year-old in the country”.

Naturally, we at the EOTK are very keen to see how Gordon develops going forward alongside another gifted forward in Harvey Elliott, who has excelled whilst on loan in the Championship this season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

Ben Woodburn’s third goal pic.twitter.com/N9RaCvZwJD — LFC Clips 🎥 (@LFCClips_) March 21, 2021