(Video) Reported LFC target Odsonne Edouard highlights show off powerful goalscoring presence

Liverpool have been linked with a move for prolific goalscorer Odsonne Edouard of Celtic, following a claim issued by Ian McGarry on the The Transfer Window Podcast.

The Scottish Premiership star has registered an impressive tally of 21 goal contributions (16 goals, five assists) in 26 league games this term to take him to the top of the scoring charts.

With Jurgen Klopp expected to pursue a forward in the summer young enough to be moulded for the future, but also capable of delivering an impact within the season of arrival, the Frenchman would appear to be a target worthy of some consideration.

Considering the club Edouard currently plies his trade for, not to mention the €25m fee touted by McGarry, it wouldn’t necessarily be an unrealistic transfer, though the question remains as to whether the 23-year-old is a genuine target for the recruitment team.

