(Video) Robertson attempts audacious bicycle kick in competitive head-tennis game

In a competitive game of head-tennis, that sparked several light-hearted arguments, Andy Robertson’s audacious bicycle kick caught the eye.

Billy Koumetio teed up the Scotsman after receiving Gini Wijnaldum’s lofted ball, to which the No.26 took the opportunity to attempt the bold manoeuvre.

In a season in which we’ve struggled to find traces of positivity, it’s great to see the lads enjoying themselves on the training pitch ahead of what will be a crunch-time end to the season.

You can catch the clip below (skip to 7:55), courtesy of LFCTV: