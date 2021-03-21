(Video) Starlet Kaide Gordon nets slick finish in 5-1 training ground romp

Kaide Gordon played an instrumental role in the ‘red team’s’ 5-1 victory in an internal Liverpool match, registering a goal and an assist to help Ben Woodburn complete a hat-trick.

The former Derby prospect netted a neat finish in the bottom right corner, despite facing a challenging angle, to help the red team on to a resounding win.

Rhys Williams also contributed to the scoreline, with Billy Koumetio scoring the only goal for the opposing XI.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV: