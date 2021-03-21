(Video) Winter signing Ben Davies spotted in Liverpool kit kicking a ball in training ground match

Ben Davies sported Liverpool’s black away kit for the first time in a training ground match, with a clip catching the Englishman taking the ball out from defence before Ben Woodburn’s second goal.

His involvement in the proceedings wasn’t entirely pleasant, however, as his XI conceded five goals against a dominant red team.

The 25-year-old is yet to take to the turf in an official game for the Reds since making the switch from Preston North End, and would appear to face an uphill battle to gain minutes, with Nathaniel Phillips and Ozan Kabak having formed a solid partnership at the back.

That being said, it’s nice to see Davies in the kit having a kick around and, hopefully, there’ll be an opportunity for a cameo, at the very least, before the season draws to a close.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV: