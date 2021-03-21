Wijnaldum makes pre-contract agreement with Barcelona – Sunday Times

Gini Wijnaldum has reportedly accepted a pre-contract deal with Barcelona, meaning he will join the La Liga outfit on a free in the summer, according to The Sunday Times.

The Dutchman has long been a target for Ronald Koeman, with the manager previously admitting that he’d wanted his compatriot to sign for the Catalans in the prior summer.

Liverpool have made numerous attempts to keep the 30-year-old at Anfield with a bumper contract, though there were concerns from the player over whether the amount provided met his own personal demands.

READ MORE: Liverpool unable to play at Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium for UCL clash; alternative ground identified

Where would this leave Liverpool?

Regardless of the veracity of this report, it’s worth remembering that Wijnaldum still remains one of our own players and will continue to do so for the season remainder.

Beyond our current campaign, however, it does present Jurgen Klopp with yet another issue to solve in the summer transfer window – potentially one of his biggest.

The midfielder is one of the most reliable in the German’s squad, rarely missing games through injury, not to mention being deemed a key part of the club’s system.

While we’ve no doubt that bringing in a quality forward will remain a key priority for Klopp, replacing Wijnaldum must be considered high up on the to-do list.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox