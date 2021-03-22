Barcelona deny pre-contract agreement with Liverpool star Wijnaldum

Barcelona have denied reports stating they have a pre-contractual agreement with Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

That’s according to well known RAC 1 journalist Gerard Romero.

Reports were circulating over the weekend that Barcelona had made arrangements for Wijnaldum ahead of a summer move.

The Times’ Duncan Castles claims an agreement has been struck between the club and player, finally ending the speculation.

But Barcelona’s apparent denial will have the opposite impact.

☎️ El FCB niega que hoy, tengan el acuerdo cerrado #mercato https://t.co/sVncZVgYuX — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) March 21, 2021

MORE: (Video) Kane dive described as “cute” as England captain continues to get away with cheating

Naturally, for Liverpool it’d be seen as a huge positive if Wijnaldum has not already agreed a deal with Barcelona.

The Dutch international’s contract at Anfield is up this summer and an extension has not been brokered.

Wijnaldum has been free to negotiate with other clubs for three months, but it seems Liverpool now need to get a serious wriggle on if they’re going to get their No.5 sewn up.

The midfielder has been serving as club captain on the field for a number of weeks now, with Jordan Henderson (C), James Milner (VC) and Virgil van Dijk (3IC) missing from action with fitness problems.