Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s plans and hopes going forward

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Liverpool’s hopes for the remainder of the season – with the Reds in the Champions League quarterfinals and a very tough battle to get into the top four in the Premier League.

On Friday, we drew Real Madrid, and if we get through that, it’ll be a semi-final against either Chelsea or FC Porto.

That’s a very good draw, and one that has got Liverpool fans worldwide dreaming of no.7 in Istanbul!

Klopp has simply promised supporters that his side will fight in every game – and at the end of the season – we’ll see where we are…

“The season is completely different than we obviously expected before the season,” Klopp told the official website.

“Nothing is anymore like it was then. That’s not a problem. We knew one is the idea and the other thing is the reality. It’s what we have to do.

“We have to show up in each game, we have to fight with all we have for the result, for this one result – only for this one result. And then in the end we will see where it leads us.

“I think the Champions League game [against Leipzig] was just a good example. We played a good game, a really good game against a strong opponent, but the most pleasing part was how we defended together. Everybody was involved in that – and tonight again. And that was the key.

“That we scored a goal obviously helped as well but that we got a clean sheet again was about the whole team defending and I’m really happy about that.”

After the international break, Liverpool face Arsenal, and any fan would be brave to bet on this match – considering the inconsistency of the two sides!

Liverpool are better away from home right now, so we’re glad it’s at the Emirates – but Arsenal blow hot and cold and have very good attacking players who could quite conceivably put us to the sword.

Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak are going to have to keep on outperforming themselves in Liverpool’s defence – as there’s no way Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez or Joel Matip will be back any time soon…

It’ll be interesting to see what Klopp does when Jordan Henderson returns though. We think the skipper could play in defence, now Fabinho is anchoring the side – but time will tell what the manager sees apt.