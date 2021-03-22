La Liga outfit interested in £21.5m Liverpool pair – report

La Liga side Sevilla are reportedly interested in Liverpool duo Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino.

That’s according to Spanish outlet La Razon, who claim the pair could be signed for as little as €25 million (£21.5m).

The above report states Minamino has ‘no place’ at Liverpool and that’s why he was sent to Southampton on loan, neglecting to mention Jurgen Klopp’s insistence on there not being an option to buy in the deal.

La Razon claim Sevilla could land Minamino for as little as €10 million (£8.6m), while Shaqiri would be a more expensive purchase at around €15 million (£13m).

The Japan star set Liverpool back just £7.25 million in January 2020, but the supposed fee quoted by the above report seems significantly lower than our own estimated value of Taki.

Shaqiri for £13 million seems more realistic, especially considering the Reds’ reported eagerness to offload the Swiss flyer for a cut price fee last summer.