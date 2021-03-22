Liverpool goalkeeper pulls out of World Cup qualifiers with injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has pulled out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers this month.

The 22-year-old has been out of action for the Reds for a number of weeks with an abdominal injury and it now seems the continued problem is going to cost him time with his national team.

As initially reported by Sky Sports, Kelleher will be denied a potential debut for Ireland against Serbia on Wednesday night.

We at Empire of the Kop are devastated for Caoimhin – he’s been smashing it at Liverpool as the Reds’ No.2 and pulling on his shirt for The Boys in Green is obviously a dream for the young Corkonian.

No doubt Kelleher will get more chances in the future, but Ireland will have to pull their socks up if they’re to qualify for the World Cup, with Portugal leading the way in their group.

The Liverpool goalkeeper isn’t the only player missing for the Boys in Green this month, with Burnley defender Kevin Long, on-loan Swansea midfielder Conor Hourihane, and Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda also out injured.