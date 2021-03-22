(Photo) Forgotten Liverpool starlet trains with first-team squad at Kirkby

Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has been spotted training with the first-team at Kirkby.

The 21-year-old has endured a difficult spell over the last few years, with a few plague-ridden loan deals not going in his favour.

Woodburn hasn’t played for Liverpool since 2018 – a 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League – and is surely relishing the opportunity to train with the first-team.

It remains to be seen what Jurgen Klopp’s plans are for the young Wales international, but he’d be quite the comeback kid if he can snatch a spot on the bench before the season is over.

Have a look at the photo below – taken by Liverpool FC photographer Andy Powell.