(Video) Dejan Lovren spars with MMA legend and lasts 50 seconds

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren seems to be venturing into the world of mixed martial arts.

The Zenit star has picked a fight with the legendary Mirko Cro Cop and was only able to last 50 seconds.

To be fair, Lovren can be proud of lasting almost a full minute in the octagon!

In the video below – shared to the Croat’s Instagram profile – Dej can be seen rolling around on the floor, trying his best to get out of several locks before tapping out.

It’s all in good fun, but we wonder if this is a sign of more things to come from the former Liverpool star!