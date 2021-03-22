(Video) Jurgen Klopp chats about his favourite Scouse sayings: “Sound!”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has joined up with Joie to conduct a special conference with the Reds U8 starlets and it’s a right laugh.

In the video below, you can see the boss talking about his favourite Scouse saying – which is “sound” when used synonymously as “good” or “okay” – and a few other questions posed by the kids.

It’s a heart-warming “press conference” to be honest, and the cheeky U8s are delightful.

Even if a sponsored video, it’s nice to see Klopp touching base with some of the youngest members of the Liverpool family. It’ll mean so much to them and perhaps spur them on even more.

Take a watch – via LFC TV.

Favourite Scouse saying, favourite all-time player and which outfield Red he’d trust in goal 👀 The boss took part in a special press conference with our U8s and they didn’t disappoint! 🤣🤣 Presented by @Joie_Baby 📺 pic.twitter.com/d4wUFxj63O — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 22, 2021