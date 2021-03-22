(Video) Kane dive described as “cute” as England captain continues to get away with cheating

Spurs striker and England captain Harry Kane has – yet again – got away with simulation and won a penalty.

In last night’s clash with Aston Villa, the forward was running the ball out of play and noticed an opposition defender sliding in.

So, Kane threw himself into the challenge (away from the direction of the ball) and won a penalty.

It’s obviously unsportsmanlike and we’d go as far as to describe it as ‘cheating’ – but Sky Sports’ commentary team preferred the term ‘cute‘.

They go for ‘cute’ despite nailing Mo Salah for having ‘a reputation’ seemingly every time he gets legitimately fouled.

Double standards. Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports.

🗣 "It's cute from Kane, some won't like it." Harry Kane wins and then converts a penalty to double Tottenham's lead against Aston Villa.

