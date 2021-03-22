(Video) Netherlands legend wants van Dijk to rush recovery to play in the Euros: “You need to have a goal”

Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit wants Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk to step up his recovery to feature in the Euros this summer.

Speaking to beIN Sports, the former Milan and Chelsea midfielder believes the Reds star will need to play a few games before the season is over if he’s to be deemed fit enough to play for the national team.

“That’s not going to happen – and if I’m Liverpool, I’m insisting [van Dijk] stays home for the summer,” responded Richard Keys – it’s rare, but we agree with him!

Gullit believes “you need to have a goal” when recovering from injury, and after a lengthy career with many highs and lows, we’ll just have to take his words for what they’re worth.

