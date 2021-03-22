Xabi Alonso to become new Borussia Monchengladbach manager

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is set to become Borussia Monchengladbach’s new manager.

As initially reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, citing BILD writer Christian Falk, the Spaniard will replace Marco Rose at the end of the season.

Xabi Alonso will be the new Borussia Moënchengladbach manager, the agreement has been reached – he’ll be joining the club from June and will take Marco Rose’s place, as per @cfbayern. 🇪🇸🇩🇪 #transfers #Borussia — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2021

Rose will take the reigns over at Borussia Dortmund in the summer, with Edin Terzic set to depart the Westfalenstadion in June.

Alonso obviously has experience in the Bundesliga from his days with Bayern Munich as a player, but for Liverpool fans it’ll be extra special to see the club legend at Gladbach.

The German outfit and reigning Premier League champions have a history of friendship, going back many years as the supporters of both clubs connected in the 1970s.

MORE: Liverpool interested in £32m Mo Salah clone – report

Alonso is presently the manager of Real Sociedad’s B team after impressing as a coach at Real Madrid’s academy.

Xabi isn’t the only Liverpool great to be smashing it in the managerial scene, with Steven Gerrard working wonders over at Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

The Scouser sensationally brought the league title back to the Ibrox this season, ending a nine-year reign by Celtic.