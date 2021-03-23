Adrian to leave Liverpool and retire at La Liga club – report

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is reportedly keen on leaving Anfield this summer to make an emotional return to Real Betis.

The Spaniard started his career with the Liga side back in the mid 2000s, working his way through the youth ranks until breaking into the first team in 2012.

Adrian then moved to West Ham United, where he spent six years, before making an unexpected switch to Liverpool at the end of his contract in 2019 to serve as Alisson’s back-up.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the goalkeeper now wants to leave Anfield to re-join Real Betis, where he’d like to end his career.

MORE: Sissoko reveals Gerrard would tell players he’d die for Liverpool: “This is my club and my city”

Adrian has enjoyed mixed fortunes on Merseyside – he was immediately thrust into glory after a stunning display in the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea, making the match-winning save in the penalty shoot-out.

There is no denying the Spaniard also played a role in Liverpool’s unreal defensive form in the early stages of the 2019/20 season, serving as a more-than-capable stand-in for an injured Alisson.

Since then, though – Adrian has fallen out of favour and lost his spot on the bench to young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.