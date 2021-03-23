Diogo Jota is the most clinical shooter in the Premier League alongside Bale & Gundogan

Diogo Jota has scored a goal every 0.26 shots this season, which of players with 5+ Premier League goals, is the best ratio in the country – alongside Ilkay Gundogan and Gareth Bale.

This is according to our friends at Playmaker Stats, who shared the graphic on Twitter.

In contrast, Roberto Firmino has the worst percentage of goals to xG in the top flight – showing a difference in how clinical the two players currently vying for our no.9 role have been.

Firmino is the better all-round link-up man, and has previously proven himself to be a world-class, unique operator, but right now, Jota is probably the attacker who deserves to start alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

After the international break, we’d like to see Mane and Salah flanking the Portuguese, with Firmino an exciting option off the bench.

Perhaps at times we can also play all four, allowing the Brazilian to play a deeper, more creative role, with two sitting midfielders behind him.