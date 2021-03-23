Gerrard says Southgate has made a mistake and let Trent Alexander-Arnold down

Steven Gerrard has claimed Trent Alexander-Arnold needed love and support from Gareth Southgate – not for the England boss to throw him under the bus in the manner in which he did.

Trent, despite probably being the world’s best right-back, was dropped from the latest England squad – with Southgate preferring Reece James and Kieran Trippier.

This baffles us, as although Trent hasn’t had his best season, he’s still way, way ahead of those two.

“One thing’s for sure, I’ll always be there for Trent,” Gerrard told the Athletic . “It goes without saying, any second of the day. I wouldn’t make the first move. He’s a man himself. He knows where he’s at.

“Gareth Southgate makes the decisions there. I don’t necessarily agree with that decision. But I’m not the England manager. I think Trent is the best English right-back in the country.

“One thing I’ve learned from being a player is you can’t always be 10 out of 10. When you do come off, you need that support, love and attention from your manager more than anyone else. So, I was surprised by the decision but that’s my opinion and my opinion is not important in this.

“Trent is a world-class right-back, he’s the best right-back the country has got. We’ve got other fantastic right-backs by the way. But in terms of the loaded side of the question, I’m there for Trent and any of the other Liverpool players at any moment of the day.”

The benefit of Southgate’s decision is that Trent gets 20 days off the football field and a chance to get his body fully prepared for the season’s business end.

Every game upon our return is pretty much must-win, if we want to win the Champions League and finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Trent will play a major part in this, of course – and will be one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team-sheet – even if he isn’t right now on Southgate’s.