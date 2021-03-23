(Image) Rumoured LFC 2021/22 away kit looks even better with Virgil van Dijk in it

With the frequency kits are now created at, it should come as no surprise details are already seemingly leaking about Liverpool’s new gear for next season.

As revealed earlier this month, the Reds’ away shirt for 2021/22 is said to be yellow with red pinstripes.

Graphic designers often take advantage of the potential kit designs present and make their own mock-ups of what they think the final product will like, based on leaked info.

Liverpool’s rumoured away kit for next season is no exception!

Take a look at the image below – via @lfcdzn11 (Instagram).

Virgil Van Dijk in the rumoured Away/Third kit next season 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/L2EITF9qyu — Alcânsauce (@PassLikeThiago) March 22, 2021