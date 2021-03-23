Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey linked as intriguing Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Aaron Ramsey by Italian outlet Calciomercato, translated by Football365.

With Gini Wijnaldum all but certain to depart to Barcelona in the summer, Ramsey is quite a well-known alternative.

The Welshman left for Juventus in 2019 and has since made 66 appearances for the Italian giants – but he’s never nailed down a starting spot and would likely fancy a move back to England.

Ramsey is more attacking than Wijnaldum, but he has the technical ability and work-rate to do a similar job in Liverpool’s midfield that Jurgen Klopp requires of the departing Dutchman.

We imagine though that Michael Edwards and Klopp would prefer a younger option who has his best years ahead of him – and not a 30-year-old who has a history of injury.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago are already in their thirties, so we reckon the potential Wijnaldum replacement will be around 23 or 24 – with plenty of room to improve.