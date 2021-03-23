LFC target Erling Haaland speaks transfer rumours and Messi/Ronaldo comparisons

Erling Haaland has remained coy when quizzed on his future by reporters while on international duty.

The Liverpool target, who in fairness is being chased by every big club in Europe, is doing incredible things this season – in the Champions League especially – and alongside Kylian Mbappe, looks set to overtake Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as this generation’s best player.

The Norwegian though will not speculate on his future and is not yet even worried about it.

“I still have three years of contract [at Dortmund]. I am not worried about that,” he said, reported in Goal.

“The media are the ones who write about it, I don’t focus on those things.

“I want to improve every day. Ronaldo and Messi … I don’t need to talk about them, they are the best of all time. They are still very far away.”

Haaland would be our no.1 potential option, and we reckon he’s more realistic than Mbappe because of the Frenchman’s wages – which are basically double our highest earners.

Still, it’s a long shot – and something we shouldn’t pin our hopes on!

Undoubtedly, Liverpool will secure a new forward, with Divock Origi likely exiting, but who that’ll be, we’ll have to wait and see.

Our money is on Patson Daka of Rb Salzburg.