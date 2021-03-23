Ligue 1 forward confident he’ll earn interest from Liverpool: “If they like me, they’ll come”

Stade Rennais striker Jeremy Doku has recently been speaking about interest Liverpool held in him when he was just 15 and the decision to reject the Reds.

In an interview with Ouest France, the 18-year-old said he doesn’t regret not signing for Liverpool when he was a kid, and boldly predicted the reigning Premier League champions will come knocking again if he’s good enough.

“As soon as I’m asked if I regret it, I always say no, because if Liverpool came to me at 15, if they like me, they’ll come back later, that’s certain. It’s up to me to be good,” he said.

Honestly, we think Doku’s attitude is second to none and the coaches at Liverpool will absolutely love how the Belgian international is backing himself to earn the Reds’ interest again.

He’s shown a high degree of maturity both in the past and now to take a lower pressure opportunity elsewhere and spur himself on to earn the eyes of Liverpool when he’s older and perhaps more prepared for the demand.

His comments do suggest a keenness for another approach from Liverpool, however, and if he does indeed continue his impressive development, it’s only a matter of time before top European sides come knocking on his door.