Liverpool consider move for World Cup winner who almost joined in 2019 – report

Liverpool have reported reignited their interest in France and Real Betis star Nabil Fekir.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who claim Jurgen Klopp has given the green light for a deal to be negotiated.

Fekir’s non-move to Liverpool at the end of the 2018/19 season is well documented, with the transfer said to have failed because of concerns over the player’s injury history.

The Frenchman has somewhat gone on to prove the Reds wrong, picking up only minor muscular issues since signing for Betis – missing a total of seven games in two seasons.

As reported by the Echo, Fekir was extremely close to signing for Liverpool in 2019. Considered one of the best players in Ligue 1 at the time, the Frenchman was still with Lyon.

It’s thought the tricky midfielder had already completed interviews with LFC TV ahead of the move becoming official, but if these clips exist they never saw the light of day.

The deal for Fekir never got over the line, so the Lyon star stayed put in 2019, but eventually signed for Real Betis.

Todo Fichajes claim the Spanish outfit would let the World Cup winner leave for around €40 million this summer.