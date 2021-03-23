Momo Sissoko talks about the brilliance of Steven Gerrard: ‘He would die for this club’

Former Liverpool midfielder Momo Sissoko has waxed lyrical about the leadership skills of Steven Gerrard.

Malian star Sissoko arrived at the club under the reign of Rafa Benitez – and did remarkably well early on – but sadly suffered an eye-injury that would go on to define his career.

He still loves the club though and talks with fondness of his Anfield memories.

“I was young and they taught me a lot. They were two masters. Just watching Gerrard in training was a big lesson for me. He was the type of leader who would die for his club and for his city.” he told FourFourTwo.

“Ahead of the derbies, he used to speak to the whole squad and say, ‘We need to win – I was born here and I’ve got to win. This is my jersey, my club and my city. I could die for Liverpool – now let’s go out there and do what we have to’. He didn’t have to raise his voice or get angry with other players. He had that ability to find the right things to say.”

Gerrard is doing the business as Rangers boss – and his former partner in crime Xabi Alonso has just been named Borussia Monchengladbach boss.

The Spaniard seems like the perfect potential manager. He’s calm, intelligent, composed and sees the game like few others.

Gerrard said in a previous interview that if he were to ever manage Liverpool, he’d take Xabi as his assistant – and that’s something we could very much get behind in five years or so!

Sissoko is interestingly only one year older than James Milner, but retired in 2019 following an interesting career that spanned India, China, Indonesia, Mexico and Hong Kong after he left some of Europe’s biggest clubs!