Netherlands boss claims Virgil van Dijk will be fit before Champions League final

Netherlands manager Frank de Boer has claimed Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be fit in just eight weeks’ time.

If accurate, the towering centre-half could return for the Reds in time for the Champions League final, should Jurgen Klopp and co. navigate the quarter and semi-finals.

Speaking to the press ahead of Netherlands’ World Cup qualifier with Turkey, de Boer said although he isn’t depending on him, van Dijk should be fit again in a couple of months.

We know he has eight weeks left. I don’t know if that’s enough,” the Oranje boss is quoted as saying by VI. “I have spoken to him, he is back on the field. There can always be setbacks. A week or two of setbacks could mean he can’t play games for Liverpool [this season].

Then I can imagine that they say: ‘Nice and nice, but you just focus on next season’. Ultimately, he must have a good feeling himself. I’m glad he’s on the right track.

Virgil van Dijk has trained alone at Liverpool in recent weeks, but his return to full sessions is still expected to be a while off

While what de Boer has revealed is somewhat encouraging, we’d urge Liverpool fans – and Netherlands supporters – to take it with a grain of salt.

A torn anterior cruciate ligament is a very serious injury and some players are never quite the same even after recovery, so there is no chance risks will be taken with the 29-year-old.

