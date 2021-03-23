Sissoko reveals Gerrard would tell players he’d die for Liverpool: “This is my club and my city”

Former Reds midfielder Momo Sissoko has revealed in an interview with FourFourTwo that Steven Gerrard would get extra vocal about his passion for Liverpool ahead of Merseyside Derbies.

The Mali icon said he picked up a lot from the legendary club captain during his time at Anfield in the late 2000s. “I was young and [Gerrard and Xabi Alonso] taught me a lot,” he said.

“They were two masters. Just watching Gerrard in training was a big lesson for me. He was the type of leader who would die for his club and for his city.

“Ahead of the derbies, he used to speak to the whole squad and say, ‘We need to win – I was born here and I’ve got to win. This is my jersey, my club and my city. I could die for Liverpool – now let’s go out there and do what we have to’.

“He didn’t have to raise his voice or get angry with other players. He had that ability to find the right things to say,” Sissoko continued.

Momo got off to a fantastic start at Liverpool, helping the team to the UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield in his debut season as he cut his teeth with the big boys.

Only 19-years-old at the time of signing, the former Mali international spent three years at Liverpool, earning the affection of fans, before moving on to Juventus in Italy.

Unfortunately Sissoko would have to wait until 2013 to win another trophy during his time at PSG, before hanging up his boots in 2019.