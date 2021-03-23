Suarez has his say on the Haaland v Mbappe debate

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez is more in favour of Erling Haaland than Kylian Mbappe right now.

The two young superstars are regarded as the heirs to the thrones of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – and the Atletico Madrid forward thinks Haaland currently has the edge.

“He [Haaland] is a great player, he’s at a spectacular level, he has an admirable physical strength,” Suarez told Gerard Romero on Twitch, cited in the Express.

“He’s one of the best No.9s in the world and will define an era. I’m a bit more in favour of Haaland, but Mbappe is at a great level.”

Of course, Liverpool would take either, but Haaland is maybe the more attainable, given Mbappe’s contract demands and the kind of insane numbers on the table for him from PSG.

The chances of us securing either rely on us being in the Champions League though, and right now, we’ll likely have to win this year’s competition given how tough fourth place will be.

It does however make for an exciting end to this season – with every game now huge both domestically and in Europe.