(Video) Icelandic pilot likens volcanic eruption to Liverpool winning the Premier League

Icelandic photographer and drone pilot has likened getting footage of a volcano erupting to Liverpool winning the Premier League title last season.

Bjorn Steinbekk flew his drone directly over the mouth of the volcano, picking up the stunning images you can see in the video below.

Speaking to Channel 5 News, he said getting the footage and then his drone back safely was akin to how he felt when the Reds won the Champions League in Istanbul and last season when the 30-year wait for a Premier League title was over.

We honestly love that Bjorn has said this when being interviewed on TV – he’s a massive, massive Red in our books!

Take a look at the video below (via Channel 5 News):

“I felt like when Liverpool won the Premier League” The drone pilot behind this incredible footage spoke to @5_News. Bjorn says he just had to “take the chance” to get the footage – and luckily the drone survived in one piece.pic.twitter.com/I8z8BFBmFH — Channel 5 News (@5_News) March 22, 2021