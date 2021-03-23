(Video) Jurgen Klopp describes his favourite player: “He was a centre-half at my club”

In a ‘press conference’ with Liverpool’s U8s, manager Jurgen Klopp talked about his favourite player of all time.

To some surprise, the boss named Karlheinz Forster and said he donned the No.4 shirt in his playing career to pay homage to the former West Germany defender.

Klopp, being from the city, is a Stuttgart fan and Forster spent nine years at the Neckarstadion, winning the Bundesliga title in 1984.

“He was the centre-half at my favourite club,” the Liverpool manager remarked.

Klopp joked about wearing the No.4 shirt even as a striker before being utilised as a defender later in his playing career.

