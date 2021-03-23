(Video) Klopp jokes he’d play experienced Liverpool midfielder in goal if he had to

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has jovially signed James Milner up to be his emergency goalkeeper, should both starting and bench stoppers pick up injuries.

Speaking to the Reds’ U8s, the boss said the experienced midfielder has played in so many positions already, he’d be the most likely to adapt well to such a change.

Klopp said he hopes the scenario will never happen, but laughed along with the kids at the thought of Milner standing between the sticks at Anfield.

“If it doesn’t work, at least we had fun,” he said.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV – and skip to 8:50.