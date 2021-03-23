(Video) Robbo says there’s still time to “fix” LFC’s season & makes injury admission

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson is on international duty with Scotland this month and has been speaking to Sky Sports about the Reds’ faltering season.

It’s news to no-one the Premier League champions haven’t lived up to expectations this year, but even in the long term absences of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, they showed promise before Christmas.

Roberson believes there is still time to “fix” Liverpool’s season and admits he’s happy about staying fit thus far, especially in light of so many injury worries over the last few months.

