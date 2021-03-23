Wijnaldum challenges journalist over question about racism and Qatar World Cup

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum took issue with a journalist’s questioning in a pre-match press conference this week.

The Netherlands are up against Turkey on Thursday night, and the acting captain sat alongside manager Frank de Boer in the presser.

A journalist asked the duo about the upcoming World Cup in Qatar and concerns over human rights violations.

Wijnaldum waited until the press conference was officially over and de Boer had finished speaking, before challenging the reporter over their questioning.

“May I say something else?” Gini is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo, speaking directly to the aforementioned journalist.

“I’ve been thinking about the question you asked about racism and Qatar. Do you really understand what you are doing?

“To compare the racism story with Qatar. You’re basically saying that if someone is racist towards a brown person, then you shouldn’t stand up for yourself. Because you are going to play football in Qatar… that is very wrong.

“Now you are actually saying that if you are treated racially, you are not allowed to stand up for yourself. It cannot be compared. I’ve been thinking about it and I think it’s weird.

“I actually think you say that if that happens and you do it then you should do it here too. The racism story is very difficult.”

Based on the reports on the topic floating around at the minute, it’s hard to piece together exactly what the journalist said to spark this reaction from Wijnaldum, but it’s good to see the Netherlands international standing up against something he’s taken issue with – especially when it’s concerning racism and/or human rights.