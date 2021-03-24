(Video) Ex-PL star ridicules Southgate’s decision to omit Alexander-Arnold from England squad: “We cannot treat Trent like he’s got no quality”

Gabby Agbonlahor has ridiculed Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his England squad, insisting that the Scouser must be included in the upcoming Euros campaign.

While the Liverpool fullback hasn’t quite reached the ludicrous highs of the last two trophy-winning seasons, (though his recent form has picked up), the omission of the 22-year-old raised more than a few eyebrows in Merseyside.

Even if the England manager wasn’t prepared to start the right-back, given the quality on offer from the Champions League-winner, it doesn’t make a great deal of sense to not at least have the option available in the squad.

Ultimately, of course, it’s a decision that will benefit us ahead of the final few games of the Premier League season, allowing the Englishman some much-needed rest during the international break.

