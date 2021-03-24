‘He likes Liverpool as a club’ – Journalist claims Mbappe has told friends the four sides he’d be interested in moving to

Speaking on The Transfer Window podcast, Duncan Castles has claimed that Kylian Mbappe has identified Liverpool as a club he’d be happy moving to.

The French World Cup-winner has been eyed by multiple suitors over the past few years, with interest intensifying of late in light of the striker’s contract, which is set to expire in 2022.

“He likes Liverpool as a club. He likes the Premier League. He likes Jurgen Klopp,” the journalist said. “I’m not saying it’s his first choice, but I’m saying he’s very clear with his friends that Liverpool is a club he’s interested in playing for.”

Could Liverpool move for Mbappe in the summer?

Mbappe is the kind of elite talent that most clubs in world football would jump at the chance to add to their squads.

Without even taking into account the financial ramifications of COVID-19, however, it’s worth noting that those close to the Reds have repeatedly insisted that a move for a Mbappe-esque player would be contingent on one of the front-three parting ways first.

Regardless, if reports are to be believed, the German’s ideal forward won’t come from a top European side, which would effectively rule out Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

That being said, given how well the likes of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino have taken to life at Liverpool, one might argue that such a policy wouldn’t necessarily be limiting.

