Liverpool considering going back for €40m target once heralded as Coutinho replacement – report

Liverpool are considering a second attempt at bringing Nabil Fekir to Anfield, as reported by Todo Fichajes.

The former Lyon star, who now plies his trade in La Liga with Real Betis, was once the subject of serious interest from the Reds in 2018 following the high-profile departure of Philippe Coutinho, though a move failed to materialise allegedly due to fitness concerns.

READ MORE: Liverpool eyeing out-of-favour Juventus star as potential Wijnaldum replacement – report

How likely are Liverpool to try again for Fekir?

The idea that Jurgen Klopp’s side could attempt a second move for the Frenchman seems at odds with reality, particularly given prior concerns raised about the player’s character.

While there’s no questioning the 27-year-old’s talent, we’ve clearly moved on from the kind of side that was once a good fit for Coutinho.

An argument could be made that we’ve been missing a creative, No.10-type player in the middle of the park this term, particularly since the turn of the year.

That being said, injuries have clearly been the more dominant factor than the lack of such a creative force, with key cogs in the system suffering long-term injuries.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox