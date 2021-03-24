Liverpool eyeing out-of-favour Juventus star as potential Wijnaldum replacement – report

Liverpool could move for Juventus star Aaron Ramsey in the upcoming window, as reported by Calciomercato (via the Express).

With Gini Wijnaldum appearing increasingly likely to part ways with the Reds at the end of the season, it is expected that the club will look to bring in another midfielder to fill the void.

READ MORE: ‘Deal is now agreed’ – Journalist says Wijnaldum will go to Barcelona in the summer window

Does the Juventus man fit the bill for Liverpool?

A move away from Arsenal, where he had become an integral figure, came as something of a surprise to the Gunners, though no less than a potential switch to Anfield would this summer.

The Welshman would seem to be a bit of a different option for Jurgen Klopp, however, compared to our departing Dutchman, offering more forward-focused play.

Nonetheless, where potential midfield targets must excel in the Liverpool squad will be in their ball retention skills, with Wijnaldum often proving to be an extremely difficult player to knock off the ball or extract possession from.

Ramsey can certainly contribute to quick transitions, but Klopp won’t compromise when it comes to a solid midfielder he can depend upon week in, week out.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox