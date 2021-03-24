Liverpool planning to bring Luis Suarez back to Anfield in surprise summer move – report

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move to bring Luis Suarez back to Anfield in the summer, according to Fichajes.net.

The former Red switched to Barcelona in 2014, following a closely fought battle for the league title with Manchester City.

Having since joined up with Atletico Madrid, the Uruguayan’s numbers haven’t dropped, with the forward registering 19 league goals this season, four behind ex-teammate Leo Messi.

Could Jurgen Klopp make an exception for Luis Suarez in the summer window?

Even at the age of 34, it’s clear that Suarez still has a great deal to offer the footballing world, as demonstrated by his achievements this term for Diego Simeone’s side.

That being said, considering the likely profile of the kind of forward Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in adding to his squad, we’d be unlikely to see the La Liga star enter the mix.

As such, we wouldn’t be surprised if the recruitment team identify someone of a similar age to summer signing Diogo Jota, playing for one of the less prestigious sides across Europe’s top five leagues, who can grow with us going forward.

