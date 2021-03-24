On-loan Liverpool starlet tearing it up in the Championship makes top 50 wonderkid list

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott has been ranked as No.26 on Goal’s NxGn list, which identifies the top 50 most exciting young footballers, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

The Englishman has spent the season on loan in the Championship with Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side, registering a remarkable 15 goal involvements in 33 league games.

At the age of 17, the highly-rated youngster is expected to have a particularly bright future at Liverpool.

Providing the second-highest number of assists in the Championship this term, Elliott has massively exceeded expectations, particularly those of neutrals who anticipated that the prospect would suffer in the physical division.

Though we wouldn’t expect Jurgen Klopp’s plans for a new forward to be altered significantly, even should the loanee keep up his form for the remainder of the season, he does offer the German another potential option.

Should the manager get his man in the summer, we’d have two options on the bench to rotate with the front-three, which would suggest that the former Fulham youngster could be shipped off on loan next term.

That being said, we certainly wouldn’t mind him being given a chance to prove himself capable of making the first-team squad at Liverpool in pre-season.

