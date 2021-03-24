UEFA set to ditch FFP and allow clubs greater spending leeway – Palmeri

Tancredi Palmeri tweeted to report UEFA’s plans to end their financial fair play system in favour of bringing a “new system of financial control”.

After over 10 years of FFP, the new approach will allow clubs greater leeway in their spending habits.

UEFA to blow final whistle over financial fair-play: it will be announced a new system of financial control that will leave much more freedom of spending to clubs — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) March 24, 2021

How will this affect Liverpool?

It’s a decision that will indirectly affect Liverpool via our competitors, with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea now given completely free reign to spend at will; the same goes for our European rivals.

Given how weak the FFP regulations were to begin with, it’s a laughable decision from the governing body, which appears to have crumbled once more under the pressure of elite clubs.

Without any form of restrictions, it means that there is nothing to stop well-funded sides from further widening the gap in their respective leagues via unrestricted spending, which poses a problem for clubs like Liverpool given we largely live within our own means.

While perhaps a stretch too far, it seems a decision that has been entirely motivated by fears of Europe’s top sides forming a separate Super League to compete with UEFA’s Champions League.

