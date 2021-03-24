(Video) Harry Wilson finishes wonderful one-touch team move to put Wales ahead v Belgium

On-loan Liverpool star Harry Wilson opened the scoring in Wales’ international clash with Belgium.

The 24-year-old capped off a wonderful team move, consisting of one-touch build-up play, with Gareth Bale playing a sharp pass that took out three opposition players before finding the run of the forward in the box.

Roberto Martinez’s side has since taken the lead in Leuven, courtesy of goals from Thorgen Hazard and Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.

While we’d expect Wilson to either be sent out on loan once more or sold in the summer, it’s great to see the Welshman performing well at both club and international level.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Wilson’s Wales Wondergoal. One touch masterclass. pic.twitter.com/ASyKabwDZH — Harvey Lewis (@harveyjlewis) March 24, 2021