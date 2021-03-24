(Video) Kabak delivers glorious chip on international duty to set up goalscoring opportunity

A clip has emerged on the Twittersphere of Ozan Kabak expertly chipping the ball over the Dutch defence to hand his teammate a goalscoring opportunity.

Intercepting the ball outside of the 18-yard box, the Turkey international traveled in possession, before sending a lobbed pass over the head of former Manchester United star Daley Blind.

We’ve no doubt Jurgen Klopp would love to see the centre-half demonstrate such confidence at Liverpool – certainly, we’d be delighted to see Kabak set up a few similar chances for the forward line in the future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TRT 1:

OZAN KABAK AZ KALSIN HARİKA Bİ ASİSTE İMZA ATIYORDU😍 pic.twitter.com/WuqksmjmkG — GOLALOO (@golaloo) March 24, 2021