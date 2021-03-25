Liverpool eyeing move for Argentine Wijnaldum replacement, according to Spanish outlet

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, who Transfermarkt value at a lowly £16.2 million.

The Argentine has reportedly attracted the attention of the Reds, who have identified the defensive midfielder as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

That’s according to Estadio Deportivo (via Sport Witness), who claim Liverpool have ‘followed up’ on the Betis star.

The above report also credits Arsenal with interest in Rodriguez.

MORE: Milan to rival Liverpool for Arsenal reject, who’s now smashing it at PSV – report

The first thing to address when talking about Rodriguez being a potential replacement for Wijnaldum is the difference in playing styles.

More of a defensive option, the Betis star is typically deployed as an anchor, whereas Liverpool’s No.5 is a box-to-box archetype.

Reports were rife earlier this month, stating Wijnaldum had given the green light on a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona, but these claims have since been dashed.

It remains likely the Dutchman will depart Anfield this summer, with no news of an extended deal for the midfielder in sight.