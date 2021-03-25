Liverpool interested in 6’3 Serie A hot-shot forward, according to Italian media

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic – a 21-year-old striker, who has 12 Serie A goals to his name this season.

The Serbian has attracted the Reds ahead of a potential move this summer, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

Fiorentina have endured a stuttering form this season, but Vlahovic has powered on and turned out top drawer performances every week thus far.

Liverpool are said to be one of several European sides interested in the 6’3″ forward, alongside the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Vlahovic represents a different type of striker for Liverpool than what they have now, with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and even Divock Origi more technically inclined.

The 21-year-old is the kind of striker we’ve not seen at Anfield since Christian Benteke and Andy Carroll, a bit more a physical and aerial presence in the box.

Although promising, it shouldn’t be expected that Vlahovic would start most games for Liverpool, with the aforementioned Firmino and Jota the go-to pair for Jurgen Klopp as it stands.