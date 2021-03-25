Liverpool-linked Bundesliga midfielder’s price tag slashed by more than half – report

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months and his price tag has now reportedly been slashed.

As initially reported by German outlet BILD, the Switzerland international’s asking price last year was £38 million.

But ahead of a potential departure this summer, £20 million has been hacked off and Gladbach are only looking to recoup £18 million.

Both Liverpool and Premier League rivals Manchester City are said to be interested in Zakaria’s services – as stated in the above report.

MORE: Liverpool’s Origi could join Celtic in swap deal for hot-shot forward, says unusual source

Zakaria is contracted until 2022, but it’s believed Gladbach are keen to not see one of their star players leave for nothing when his deal expires.

Sky Germany (via the Mirror), also claim Manchester United and Spurs are interested in the midfielder – but Liverpool and City are seen as the front-runners for the 24-year-old.

If this rumour is to be believed, it’ll raise some questions in the mind of Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, currently on loan at Porto, as they play a very similar role.