Liverpool’s Origi could join Celtic in swap deal for hot-shot forward, says unusual source

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer, with Odsonne Edouard going the opposite way in a swap deal.

That’s according to Anfield Central, a source we’re not familiar with, who claim they’ve been tipped off to the possibility.

The above report hints that Edouard’s potential Liverpool transfer hinges on Origi’s acceptance of signing for Celtic in return – something which remains unclear.

According to transfer mogul Ian McGarry, the Reds are indeed interested Edouard, who is said to command a transfer fee of around €25 million.

Including Origi in the deal would certainly drive that price down, but it’s unclear if the Liverpool forward would be interested in joining Celtic.

The Belgian has been linked with numerous moves away from Anfield in recent years, with his goal-scoring form diving off a cliff since striking the second in the 2019 Champions League final.

As mentioned further up in this article, we at Empire of the Kop are unfamiliar with the source of this rumour, so we’d urge Liverpool fans to take it with a healthy sprinkling of salt.