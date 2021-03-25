Ludicrous (but quite funny) James Rodriguez WhatsApp lie/joke goes viral

It all started last year at the beginning of lockdown, when wild rumours would circle about what draconian measures the government would take in order to keep everyone inside.

People would make up some nonsense, claiming to have a legitimate source, and it would get forwarded thousands of times on WhatsApp.

The best one was a claim that the government was cooking a giant lasagna in Wembley Stadium to deal with any potential food shortages…

Football followed suit, and Liverpool were on the end of the rubbish a month or so back – when it was falsely claimed that Alisson and Andy Robertson had a fight in the changing room – and that Jurgen Klopp was about to walk.

And it appears Reds may have had some kind of small revenge on those rumours, by starting a nonsense claim about why Everton’s James Rodriguez is absent!

As a result of the inside knowledge, the Colombian’s name and a photoshopped picture which we absolutely cannot share has gone viral on Twitter and social media.

James Rodriguez transitioning into a woman has got to be the best WhatsApp rumour ever — Carl O'Sullivan (@carlosullivann) March 24, 2021

We’ll let you read it below, if you haven’t been sent it already…

When is the Premier League back?!

There's been some random stories sent round on whatsapp over the years but this about James Rodriguez has to be the best ever.. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YhxLeDD4EC — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 24, 2021